WATCH LIVE | Siyanda Sesimani laid to rest
Late actor Siyanda Sesimani will be laid to rest at an intimate private funeral attended by his family and a few close friends on Saturday.
Family spokesperson actor Zola Hashatsi confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE, saying he died in on the morning of March 11 after spending weeks in a coma.
“Siyanda was attacked at his house on February 15 and admitted at Garden City Hospital with head injuries. Doctors said he had a fracture on his skull and decided to take him to theatre on February 16. The operation went well and he was responding well until February 21, when he went into a cardiac arrest at about 5.30pm. During the early hours on February 22 doctors said he had a seizure.
“Since then, he put up a good fight until the morning of March 11 when we received a call from the hospital requesting us to come urgently. Siyanda took his last breath at about 8.30am,” he said.
While Mzansi mourns his death, calls are being made on social media for the arrest of the suspects behind the actor's death .
Zola Hashatsi, told TshisaLIVE he was determined to see the suspects behind bars.
“A case will be opened. The post-mortem has to take place tomorrow, but a case will be opened. I will open it myself. He was literally attacked. This was a murder. We will fight and we will find them.” he said.
