Freedom marchers call for end to state of disaster

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

In Gqeberha on Saturday, Despatch residents Danie and Nelri Dorfling held hands and marched together to the city hall against what they believed was tyranny and infringement of civil liberties by government.



The couple were part of a motley crowd of young and old, back and white standing together against forced vaccinations and the recently extended state of disaster...