Beachfront hotels celebrate Global Recycling Day

Gqeberha beachfront hotels and a custom-made wire “gogga” flew the flag for Global Recycling Day on Friday.

Half a dozen hotels and their staff, a waste recycling company and the Nelson Mandela Bay Clean City Programme worked together to collect bags full of rubbish, adding a sparkle to Nelson Mandela Bay’s prime tourism strip and opening the way to new opportunities for sustainability and wellness.

Mantis No 5 Boutique Art Hotel general manager Tracy Lancaster, who initiated the project, said it had generated all-round positives.

“Right now, I’ve never seen a cleaner beachfront and that’s one of the things that will help attract tourists.”

With the support of the Bay Clean City Programme, Mantis No 5 and five other hotels — Boardwalk, Beach, Garden Court, Kelway and Marine — have been collecting rubbish on different days over a period of three weeks.

The bags of litter were piled together in a custom-made wire praying mantis at No 5 and then removed by The Waste Trade Company on Friday morning.

Lancaster said the unusual receptacle had been constructed by No 5 staffer Robson Kachepa and a farmworker from Hankey, who wanted to be part of the project, and the gogga (bug), as it had been dubbed, would continue to play a role in their recycling programme going forward.

“To boost staff wellness I encourage each member of our team to take walks, and now they can take along a special rubbish bag to pick up litter and then deposit it in the gogga for recycling.

“We’re encouraging our guests to do the same.

“No matter how small you are, if we all play our part, we can make a big difference.”

