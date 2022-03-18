News

WATCH LIVE | Saftu affiliates brief media on Vavi’s suspension

Starts at 11am

By TimesLIVE - 18 March 2022

.

Thirteen SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) affiliates are briefing the media about a letter served to general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi intending to place him on precautionary suspension.

Vavi said the decision to suspend him is illegal and unconstitutional, deliberately vague and politically motivated. 

