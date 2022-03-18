WATCH LIVE | Saftu affiliates brief media on Vavi’s suspension
Starts at 11am
.
Thirteen SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) affiliates are briefing the media about a letter served to general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi intending to place him on precautionary suspension.
Vavi said the decision to suspend him is illegal and unconstitutional, deliberately vague and politically motivated.
