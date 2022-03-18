Tshwane ‘cannot be held to ransom by political interests': Mayor seeks further legal action against Samwu

The striking workers this week allegedly blocked non-striking employees from performing their duties, intimidating those who continued doing their work.

“This strike is unlawful. It is being perpetuated by small groups of employees who seek to drive narrow political interests and create chaos in the city on behalf of Samwu,” he said.

“When the strikes began, Samwu leadership distanced themselves from these actions, indicating they were not driving this behaviour. This despite pictures circulating of workers carrying Samwu banners. When striking illegally, Samwu workers forcefully removed their colleagues from their offices, threatened them and destroyed Tshwane property. Samwu leadership were silent.

“It suggests one of two things. Either the Samwu leadership is actively supporting the illegal actions of members, or the leadership team has lost control of the organisation and they exist in name alone. If the latter is true, it is deeply concerning as it suggests the Samwu leadership is no longer effective with most of its members.

“When Samwu communicates with the City of Tshwane, their rhetoric and tone are inherently confrontational. Insults against the senior management and political leadership are commonly found in their letters.”

Williams said this suggests an agenda that is inherently political and not related to labour issues.

“When this illegal strike began, the city mobilised multiple resources and departments to ensure we respond appropriately. This is because it was clear most Tshwane employees want to come to work and do their jobs. Unfortunately, Samwu’s actions taint us all. They cast a cloud over all Tshwane employees.”