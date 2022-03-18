Shooting the world’s best surfers
St Francis Bay filmmaker gets big break after working with SA ace Jordy Smith
A broken arm at the age of 16 planted the seed for a St Francis Bay filmmaker to travel the world with SA’s top surfer and make a living filming the best in the business competing in the World Surf League.
“I’m pretty sure I’m living every St Francis Bay child’s dream,” Nick Christy, 35, said...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.