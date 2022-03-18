Shooting the world’s best surfers

St Francis Bay filmmaker gets big break after working with SA ace Jordy Smith

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



A broken arm at the age of 16 planted the seed for a St Francis Bay filmmaker to travel the world with SA’s top surfer and make a living filming the best in the business competing in the World Surf League.



“I’m pretty sure I’m living every St Francis Bay child’s dream,” Nick Christy, 35, said...