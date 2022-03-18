News

Shooting the world’s best surfers

St Francis Bay filmmaker gets big break after working with SA ace Jordy Smith

Premium
Riaan Marais
News reporter
18 March 2022

A broken arm at the age of 16 planted the seed for a St Francis Bay filmmaker to travel the world with SA’s top surfer and make a living filming the best in the business competing in the World Surf League.

“I’m pretty sure I’m living every St Francis Bay child’s dream,” Nick Christy, 35, said...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested

Most Read