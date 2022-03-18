Serial house robber given 35 years for string of offences
Manzi escapes murder conviction, but found guilty of culpable homicide
While Mnikeli Manzi may not have broken into the home of an elderly Summerstrand woman with the intention to kill her, he should have foreseen that his actions, and those of his alleged accomplices, would result in her death.
And so, while the self-confessed serial housebreaker was acquitted on a charge of murder, he was found guilty of culpable homicide along with a string of other offences...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.