Serial house robber given 35 years for string of offences

Manzi escapes murder conviction, but found guilty of culpable homicide

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



While Mnikeli Manzi may not have broken into the home of an elderly Summerstrand woman with the intention to kill her, he should have foreseen that his actions, and those of his alleged accomplices, would result in her death.



And so, while the self-confessed serial housebreaker was acquitted on a charge of murder, he was found guilty of culpable homicide along with a string of other offences...