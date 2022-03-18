Ramaphosa to address the nation soon on the national state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation soon to outline how the country will manage the Covid-19 pandemic once the national state of disaster is lifted.

“I am not going to be reckless. I am going to be orderly and in days I am going to address the nation and explain precisely where we are headed to and how we should traverse this new route we are going on,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the regulations had been published and the government was engaged in several processes and with leaders, including traditional and religious leaders.

