Pearson pupils bring ‘Mzantsi Radio’ to life

By Devon Koen -

A trip down memory lane to a time when radio was the in thing and music was for celebration and entertainment, Pearson High School’s musical revue Mzantsi Radio is just that — a brilliantly staged production incorporating some of SA’s most-loved songs.



With a skilful mix of songs of yesteryear coupled with more contemporary pieces, Mzantsi Radio has it all...