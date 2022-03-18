Pearson pupils bring ‘Mzantsi Radio’ to life
A trip down memory lane to a time when radio was the in thing and music was for celebration and entertainment, Pearson High School’s musical revue Mzantsi Radio is just that — a brilliantly staged production incorporating some of SA’s most-loved songs.
With a skilful mix of songs of yesteryear coupled with more contemporary pieces, Mzantsi Radio has it all...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.