Makana municipal employee found guilty of fraud

A former superintendent at the parks department of the Makana municipality and his accomplices have been convicted of fraud and money laundering by the Gqeberha commercial crimes court.

It was found that Kwanele Ernest Mbangi, 42, employed “ghost” workers by completing and submitting fraudulent employment contracts and attendance registers, and then submitting them to the municipality paymaster.

The wages were then paid into the accounts of his accomplices; Nohlane Mlonyeni, 48, and Kutala Gabavana, 43, with Mbangi receiving a cut of the proceeds.

All three were arrested in May 2016 after an extensive investigation.

During an audit, some discrepancies were discovered between April 2014 and February 2015.

The matter was reported to the serious commercial crimes investigation team of the Hawks, who discovered the illegal proceeds totalled R31,000.

After a series of court appearances, the three were convicted on Thursday.

They are expected to return to court on June 21 for sentencing.

