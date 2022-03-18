Lawyer for Meyiwa murder accused wants court to drop case and go after Kelly Khumalo's family

The newly appointed lawyer for four of the five men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has submitted representations to the state for the discontinuation of the trial.

He wants the court to focus on a case against Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, and all those who were present on the night that Meyiwa was gunned down, said the National Prosecuting Authority.

This emerged during an inquiry at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday which was set to confirm the accused men’s legal representatives.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, each confirmed to the judge that they have terminated the services of their previous legal representatives.