Helenvale father forced to clear blocked sewage drain every morning

Every day, a Helenvale father wakes up at 3am to grab a couple of buckets and tackle a blocked drain near his kitchen to avoid faeces flooding his garden.

Peter Ferguson, who lives in Pienaar Street, has spent about two hours every morning since November — and sometimes more than once a day — scooping the sewage out of the blocked drain.

The drain is part of the sewage network that runs underneath Helenvale.

Ferguson, who is on chronic medication, said he had no choice as the sewage started to flood near the kitchen.

“I don’t know how many times we have reported this to the municipality,” he said.

“We are always told to wait as the complaint had been escalated.

“But every morning I have to get up early and deal with sewage which has a terrible smell.”

He said the family had been forced to spend Christmas with relatives as the humidity made the stench unbearable.

“When we eat, all we can taste is raw sewage.

“It is difficult because the drain is right in front of the kitchen,” he said.

Out of desperation, Ferguson said he had contacted Ward 13 councillor Ingrid van Wyk, but she did not assist.

“We have run out of hope. This is inhumane and clearly a health hazard.

“Those in power are doing nothing about it,” he said.

Ferguson said the officials were dragging their feet when it came to service delivery for Helenvale.

“We are paying the ultimate price here. We live in filth and no-one cares about it.

“The drain is so damaged that I would not even know how to locate the cause of the damage,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki failed to respond to questions.

Contacted by Metro Matters, Van Wyk said she was aware of the issue and a collapsed sewer pipeline in the area was at fault.

She said the pipeline had collapsed as a result of damaged and old infrastructure.

“We have a team and a contractor working on the pipelines.

“We have a list of 54 pipelines that are now being fixed.”

She said a team was busy in Kendrick Street and would then move to Pienaar Street.

