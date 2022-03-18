News

Decorated cop accused of kidnapping, assault

Lauded for numerous arrests and recovering stolen vehicles, Blundin now faces string of charges

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
18 March 2022

 

Named as one of the Eastern Cape’s top cops for two years in a row, as well as being the Flying Squad member to recover the most stolen and hijacked vehicles in SA, Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin’s charge sheet is now almost as long as his list of achievements...

