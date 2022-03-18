Another patient dies after jumping through hospital window

When a Gqeberha man jumped from the fifth floor of Livingstone Hospital on Thursday, he became the third known person to have plunged to his death at the facility.

The patient, whose name has not yet been released, is said to have jumped through a hole he had made in one of the windows.

Psychological support was provided for all staff and patients who witnessed the incident.

According to a statement released by the Eastern Cape department of health, the 38-year old man acted without forewarning after he had been admitted to a general ward.

Nurses who were on duty at the time said the man had run towards the window with a metal urinal jug and used it to break the glass window.

Thereafter, he allegedly threw himself through the hole he had created in the glass.

The man died on impact.

Department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda said the incident had been responded to immediately and the police were called to the scene.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth expressed her condolences to the man’s family, who were notified immediately.

Meth described the incident as sad and unfortunate.

“The incident has shocked everyone at the hospital and the department as we had hoped the man would recover and be reunited with his family.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. May the patient’s soul rest in peace,” she said.

In December 2016, The Herald reported that a young man had died after jumping through a window on Christmas Day.

The 29-year-old man had been admitted to the hospital for alcohol-related issues a day before his death.

In another matter, the widow of Greg Williams, who plunged to his death through a fifth floor window after he was admitted to the hospital with apparent psychosis in 2013, is awaiting the outcome of a reserved judgment in the Gqeberha high court.

After her husband’s death, Jeanine Carla Williams sued the provincial health department and Livingstone Hospital for more than R700,000 in damages.

The court heard that the man had arrived at the hospital on October 3 2013 suffering from apparent psychosis, visual disturbances, confusion, hallucinations, sleeplessness and restlessness.

Within less than a day of his admission to his ward on the fifth floor, he was dead.

HeraldLIVE