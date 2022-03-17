WATCH | Louis Botha statue vandalised outside parliament, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after the Louis Botha statue at the main entrance of parliament was vandalised on Wednesday afternoon.
DA MP Joe McGluwa was nearby when the incident happened.
"I was on my way to a sitting of questions for oral reply Cluster 3 which includes the presidency. I was shocked to witness heated arguments with the police," said McGluwa.
"At about 14:42 this afternoon, police spotted the trio with a ladder, grinder and generator near the statue," said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
"Members of the SAPS moved in swiftly and managed to confiscate the items. During a scuffle between police and the trio, one of the male suspects managed to spray paint as well as vandalise the statue with a hammer.
"All three have been arrested and charged with malicious damage to property, resisting arrest as well as the assault of police officers."
This comes after a National Assembly building was burnt down in an alleged arson incident on January 2.
