WATCH | Louis Botha statue vandalised outside parliament, three arrested

Three people have been arrested after the Louis Botha statue at the main entrance of parliament was vandalised on Wednesday afternoon.

DA MP Joe McGluwa was nearby when the incident happened.

"I was on my way to a sitting of questions for oral reply Cluster 3 which includes the presidency. I was shocked to witness heated arguments with the police," said McGluwa.

"At about 14:42 this afternoon, police spotted the trio with a ladder, grinder and generator near the statue," said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.