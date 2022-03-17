WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa answers questions in parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions at a hybrid plenary sitting of the National Assembly at parliament’s Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions at a hybrid plenary sitting of the National Assembly at parliament’s Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.