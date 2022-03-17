News

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa answers questions in parliament

By TimesLIVE - 17 March 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions at a hybrid plenary sitting of the National Assembly at parliament’s Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
How Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect SA

Most Read