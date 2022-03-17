News

WATCH | ‘I fear f*k*l’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia

Anthony Molyneaux
Multimedia journalist
17 March 2022

“Honourable Malema, I hear what you have said, but I fear f*k*l.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa surprised MPs during a question-and-answer session on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was addressing EFF leader Julius Malema’s question about policing in SA and whether he was afraid of removing police minister Bheki Cele.

Ramaphosa later apologised for the statement and said he meant to say “niks” instead of “f*k*l”.

Questions related to rising food and fuel prices, the Ukraine-Russia war and the inclusion of African countries in the UNSC were among other matters that arose.

