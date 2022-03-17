Waste turned into life-size awareness structure

Bethelsdorp artist creates sculpture from material collected in harbour to mark Global Recycling Day

By Zamandulo Malonde -

A Bethelsdorp artist has created a life-size sculpture using waste material collected from the Port Elizabeth Harbour to raise awareness about the role of fishing and plastic in marine pollution.



Jason Jaffray was commissioned by the Giving Them Wings Foundation for their Global Recycling Day campaign in partnership with the French Embassy in SA. ..