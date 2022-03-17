Three-year-old electrocuted by illegal connection in Kwazakhele

A three-year-old girl from Kwazakhele was shocked to death after touching an exposed electrical wire that was connected illegally between neighbouring homes.

Khazima Dweni was playing outside with her sister at about 3.50pm when she picked up an electrical wire from the ground.

The wire turned out to be an illegal connection between houses.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said emergency medical services responded to the scene, but the little girl was declared dead on arrival.

The illegal connection has since been removed.

“The SAPS wishes to caution homeowners and tenants against illegal connections to municipal electricity supply grids on their own.

“This practice is dangerous, not only for the persons effecting the connection, but also to innocent people, such as this three-year-old girl who passed away due to these unsafe illegal connections,” Beetge said.

The Kwazakhele police have opened an inquest into her death.

HeraldLIVE