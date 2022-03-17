‘River of a leak’ flows unchecked in KwaMagxaki since 2020

Three KwaMagxaki families have lost track of the different Nelson Mandela Bay municipal reference numbers they have received since 2020 in an attempt to get the municipality to fix an underground leak that has left their gardens in Ralo Street perpetually flooded.

One of the affected residents said the leak sounded like a fast-flowing river — a fact confirmed by The Herald during a visit to the area.

The families first reported the leak to Metro Matters in 2021, and the municipality vowed then that a team would be dispatched to fix the problem.

The owner of one of the affected homes, Tandiswa Mzwali, said municipal employees did arrive, dug a couple of trenches but then left.

The leak has continued to spew water from underneath their properties into their gardens ever since.

“We don’t know what to do any more.

“They advise residents to use water sparingly but we have thousands of litres of clean water flowing upwards into our gardens,” Mzwali said.

“This is very upsetting.

“We don’t understand what is so difficult for people to do their jobs.

“Another team once arrived and just parked their vehicles and looked at the houses.

“They then left,” she said.

Mzwali said Ward 30 councillor Xolani Notshe had also been notified and promised to escalate the complaint.

“We are paying our service fees and bonds.

“The very least the municipality can do is to fix the problem that is related to them,” Mzwali said.

Notshe, who was in a council meeting on Wednesday, said he had contacted several officials, including municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki, after receiving questions from Metro Matters via WhatsApp.

“I am not in a position to call or respond.

“One thing is clear though — my ward, especially KwaMagxaki and KwaDwesi, have serious water infrastructure problems.

“The entire ward is struggling.”

Mniki did not respond to a request for comment.