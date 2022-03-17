New submissions deadline for Karpowership hearing

By Guy Rogers -

The public and stakeholders wishing to attend or present their views at the Karpowership gas licensing hearing on March 25 must submit their requests by 4.30pm on March 23, according to the National Energy Regulator of SA.



The public hearing was supposed to take place on Friday, but it was postponed for a week after an outcry over the short time given to register and formulate presentations on technical aspects...