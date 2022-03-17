Kulula inundated with booking queries as flights resume, amid frustration over 'no refunds' policy

Comair’s announcement that its Kulula and British Airways planes were to take to the skies again from early Thursday morning has been met with relief by some but irritation by those who’ve bought alternative tickets on other airlines, at great cost.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) withdrew Comair’s operating licence on Saturday due to concerns about its safety management systems in the wake of three “significant” failures on recent flights.

On Wednesday evening, the CAA lifted the suspension, saying the audit and assessment of Comair’s submissions after the suspension of the company’s operating licence at the weekend had been completed. Comair said late on Wednesday the CAA had made “no safety and security findings regarding either flight operations or maintenance”.

“Yhuu, I wish I saw this (announcement) before booking my flight with the now overpriced Flysafair!” tweeted @FefeliciousD.