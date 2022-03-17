Karpowership gas licensing hearing rescheduled after outcry
Nersa allows more time to prepare comment after energy watchdogs accuse it of rushing process
The Karpowership gas licensing application hearing has been postponed by a week after an outcry from energy watchdogs.
The National Energy Regulator of SA earlier this week announced via a notice in some media that the hearing would happen on Friday and giving anyone wanting to participate just a day to register...
