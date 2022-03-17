Karpowership gas licensing hearing rescheduled after outcry

Nersa allows more time to prepare comment after energy watchdogs accuse it of rushing process

By Guy Rogers -

The Karpowership gas licensing application hearing has been postponed by a week after an outcry from energy watchdogs.



The National Energy Regulator of SA earlier this week announced via a notice in some media that the hearing would happen on Friday and giving anyone wanting to participate just a day to register...