Karpowership gas licensing hearing rescheduled after outcry

Nersa allows more time to prepare comment after energy watchdogs accuse it of rushing process

By Guy Rogers - 17 March 2022

The Karpowership gas licensing application hearing has been postponed by a week after an outcry from energy watchdogs.

The National Energy Regulator of SA earlier this week announced via a notice in some media that the hearing would happen on Friday and giving anyone wanting to participate just a day to register...

