'I studied in Russia, I was prosecuted in SA' — Lindiwe Zulu defends support for Russia

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu clapped back at MPs and critics of the ANC’s stance towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict and her perceived bias towards Russia.

The minister said there were whispers that her stance on the conflict was influenced by the fact that she studied in Russia.

Speaking in parliament earlier this week, Zulu confirmed she did study in Russia during apartheid.

“Yes, I studied in Russia,” she said to the applause of some MPs.

“I wouldn’t have studied in Russia had I not been prosecuted and thrown out of the border of SA and found myself in the cold, not because I wanted to be there, simply because apartheid made it difficult for us,” said the minister.