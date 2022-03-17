Farmer takes animal welfare group to court to get pigs back
Retired police officer says 22 animals illegally seized from his smallholding
A former police officer who started a pig farm on a smallholding in Greenbushes, has approached the high court for relief with claims that the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) confiscated his 22 pigs illegally.
And, now, the retired colonel want his piggies to return all the way home...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.