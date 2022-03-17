Eastern Cape’s hunting season poised for rebound

After a two-year breather, the Eastern Cape’s hunting season is set to rebound, with the province’s game farmers keen to welcome back SA and international hunters to revive the once-booming industry.



Though Covid-19 lockdowns, travel restrictions and extended periods of drought brought a lull to the country’s second-largest hunting region, industry leaders believe the quiet period may have been a blessing in disguise...