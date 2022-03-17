Despatch police seek driver involved in suspected hit-and-run

Despatch detectives are urgently looking for the driver of a grey Honda vehicle involved in a suspected hit-and-run in the town on Christmas Day.

It is believed the car hit a pedestrian crossing Main Road in Despatch on December 25.

The man, while injured, survived.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the accident happened at about 6.30am.

The man was waiting at the pedestrian crossing when a vehicle stopped to allow him to cross.

But as he started to cross the road, the driver of a grey Honda vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the pedestrian crossing and collided with the man.

“The vehicle drove over the leg of the victim and the driver failed to stop at the accident scene.

“Despatch detectives are also looking for any witnesses who may have information about the accident.

“A case of reckless and negligent driving is under investigation,” Swart said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident, or who can assist with information about the driver, should contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Danny Muller on 081-394-9529 or Despatch detectives on 041-933-8000 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

HeraldLIVE