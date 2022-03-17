News

Coalition chaos in council over acting city manager

Council meeting descends into chaos as battle over acting city manager reaches fever pitch

Premium
By Siyamtanda Capa and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 March 2022

Flared tempers, insults, a possible botched headcount and the ANC backed into a corner in a bitter fight about acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi remaining in the post saw Wednesday’s council meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay descend into chaos.

Speaker Gary van Niekerk even threatened to throw out FF+ councillor Bill Harrington and called in the metro police...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

How Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect SA
'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...

Most Read