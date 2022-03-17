Coalition chaos in council over acting city manager

Council meeting descends into chaos as battle over acting city manager reaches fever pitch

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Flared tempers, insults, a possible botched headcount and the ANC backed into a corner in a bitter fight about acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi remaining in the post saw Wednesday’s council meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay descend into chaos.



Speaker Gary van Niekerk even threatened to throw out FF+ councillor Bill Harrington and called in the metro police...