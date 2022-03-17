Armed suspect killed by mob after attempted hijacking of e-hailer

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A smartly dressed man purporting to be on his way to the airport for an interview, was killed in a suspected mob justice attack when he allegedly pulled a gun on his e-hailing driver.



While the driver was lucky to escape with his life after he managed to smack the gun out of the man’s hands, the alleged gun-wielding thug died in hospital later as a result of his injuries...