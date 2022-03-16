Woman allegedly kills neighbour’s husband at house party
Mpumalanga police have arrested a woman accused of fatally stabbing a neighbour when he demanded his wife return home from a party.
The violent dispute took place at Kwazanele township in Breyten at 8.30pm on Sunday.
Brig Selvy Mohlala said the 47-year-old man “went to fetch his wife from his neighbour’s house, where he found two women (one his wife) and two men.
“The four are said to have been sitting and drinking outside the house. Upon his arrival, it is said he demanded his wife return home with him, but the wife reportedly refused.
“A quarrel is said to have ensued between the man and the four.
“During the scuffle, the deceased reportedly took out a knife. One of the men present attempted to defuse the situation, but he was stabbed in his hand.
“The female neighbour is said to have grabbed the knife from the man and allegedly stabbed him several times.”
The bleeding man returned home.
A friend who went to check on him early the next morning found him lying in a pool of blood at the back of his house.
The female neighbour is expected to appear in the Ermelo magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face a charge of murder.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela made “a call for people to resolve their differences amicably rather than resorting to violence”.
“Our society needs to learn to solve issues in a peaceful manner because violence only breeds undesirable results”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.