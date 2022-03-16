Nelson Mandela Bay passengers scrambling for flights
Air travel thrown into chaos by indefinite grounding of Comair
The departures terminal at Gqeberha’s Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport was a ghost town on Tuesday.
The British Airways kiosk was locked up and no staff attended the check-in counters...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.