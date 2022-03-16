Mqanduli-born publicist shortlisted in Umhlobo Wenene presenter search

Meslane hoping to win prominent slot on national airwaves

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Talent originating from the former Transkei region continues to aspire to national platforms, with Mqanduli-born seasoned publicist Bonnie Meslane among those raising the bar in the entertainment industry.



Meslane, who relocated to Johannesburg to pursue her dreams, is among 11 promising presenters shortlisted in Umhlobo Wenene’s presenter search to fill three vacant positions. ..