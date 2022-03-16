News

Health department pushes ahead with closing two TB hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay

MEC details plans for conversion into psychiatric and district facilities in terms of optimisation strategy

Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter
16 March 2022

The Eastern Cape health department is forging ahead with the closure of two of the three TB hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay and transforming them into a district hospital and psychiatric facility.

The move comes as the department ramps up its service delivery optimisation strategy for better services in the province...

