Eastern Cape education department must get textbooks to pupils by month end: Court

By TimesLIVE -

The high court in Makhanda on Tuesday ordered the Eastern Cape education department to ensure every pupil at all public schools in the province is provided with textbooks and stationery by no later than March 31.



The department had been hauled before the court by Khula Development Forum that was concerned about scores of pupils without learning material as the first school term comes to an end...