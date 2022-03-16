Central launches onslaught on waste
Civil society organisations have launched a bold new plan to fix Central’s festering waste management problems and free up Nelson Mandela Bay’s historic and once-vibrant heartland for fresh investment and job creation.
The Central Community Waste Action Plan is being co-ordinated by the Sustainable Seas Trust, a conservation organisation focused on ridding the oceans of plastic pollution, and the Central Special Rating Area (SRA)...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.