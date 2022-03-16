Bees attack and kill beloved pets

At least six dogs stung to death since start of year as Bay hive activity increases due to rain and other factors

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



At least six dogs have been killed by swarming bees in Nelson Mandela Bay since the beginning of 2022.



Beelicious honey producer and bee remover Lohan Geel said he had seen a marked increase in the number of bees around the city compared to the same period in 2021...