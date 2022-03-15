Still no details on Nelson Mandela Bay’s decision to hire private security companies

Mayor announces insourcing of additional staff as part of new hybrid system to protect municipal assets

Weeks after the Nelson Mandela Bay council voted to hire private security companies to protect municipal assets, details about how this would affect the ratepayer are yet to be unveiled.



Instead, mayor Eugene Johnson announced the municipality would insource additional security staff and volunteers in the sports, recreation, arts and culture department...