News

LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report

Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
15 March 2022
Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says Sahpra is in talks with Pfizer and the FDA over the leaked document. File photo.
Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says Sahpra is in talks with Pfizer and the FDA over the leaked document. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it is engaging with Pfizer about the report regarding vaccine side-effects that made the rounds last week.

#VaccineSideEffects trended on social media last week after a “leaked” document detailed adverse health events allegedly experienced by people after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The regulator reassured South Africans that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
Truckers terrorised on Nelson Mandela Bay roads

Most Read