LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it is engaging with Pfizer about the report regarding vaccine side-effects that made the rounds last week.
#VaccineSideEffects trended on social media last week after a “leaked” document detailed adverse health events allegedly experienced by people after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
The regulator reassured South Africans that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe.
TimesLIVE
