Joy of new school marred by recurring stench of sewage

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



They might have a brand new school building but some of the old problems at Mfesane Senior Secondary School still persist, including regular sewage spills at the entrance of the Motherwell high school.



The school received upgrades worth R89m and was handed over to the community on February 24 by the Eastern Cape department of basic education...