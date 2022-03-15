Calling for mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is ‘a somewhat dishonest approach’, says Manyi

Spokesperson for the JG Foundation Mzwanele Manyi has weighed in on SA’s calls for mediation between Russia and Ukraine.

Manyi said such calls are unfair, as they give the impression both sides are equally at fault.

“Calling for mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is somewhat a dishonest approach. It has the effect of equalising the blame on both sides. The truth is one side provoked the other. The solution must be to persuade the original instigator to remorsefully retreat,” said Manyi.

Last week, former president Jacob Zuma, through his foundation, issued a statement in which he backed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said Putin has for years maintained his stance against the eastern expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) into Ukraine, saying he felt provoked by reported attempts to include Ukraine in the alliance.

“Ukraine and Russia are separated only by a line on the map and not by the Baltic Sea. Why is this complicated to understand? If forces, globally known to be hostile to the US, were known to be establishing the presence of any sort in any of the adjacent territories, the US would certainly act in a manner it believes would neutralise such a perceived threat,” said Zuma.