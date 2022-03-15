ANC's internal fighting behind SA’s service delivery protests — study
Contrary to the common belief that SA's public protests are driven by service delivery discontent, their biggest driver is, in fact, factional political party politics.
This is according to a study by the Government and Public Policy (GAPP) Think Tank, in partnership with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS)...
