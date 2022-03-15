News

ANC's internal fighting behind SA’s service delivery protests — study

Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent
15 March 2022

Contrary to the common belief that SA's public protests are driven by service delivery discontent, their biggest driver is, in fact, factional political party politics.

This is according to a study by the Government and Public Policy (GAPP) Think Tank, in partnership with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS)...

