African spiritual teacher releases children book

Author aims to restore dignity of indigenous beliefs and practices among youth

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



In an effort to rekindle the African identity, particularly among the youth, a spiritual teacher turned author has been touring SA to promote his recently released book, The Revelations of Imboni.



The book, which has already sold more than 5,000 copies, is the brainchild of Dr UzwiLezwe Samuel Radebe and aims to restore the dignity of African indigenous spirituality, beliefs and practices and inspire black children to accept and cherish their heritage and traditions...