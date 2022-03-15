African spiritual teacher releases children book
Author aims to restore dignity of indigenous beliefs and practices among youth
In an effort to rekindle the African identity, particularly among the youth, a spiritual teacher turned author has been touring SA to promote his recently released book, The Revelations of Imboni.
The book, which has already sold more than 5,000 copies, is the brainchild of Dr UzwiLezwe Samuel Radebe and aims to restore the dignity of African indigenous spirituality, beliefs and practices and inspire black children to accept and cherish their heritage and traditions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.