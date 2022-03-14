University of Limpopo in ‘shock’ at gunning down of professor while jogging

The University of Limpopo has expressed shock at the death of Prof Mohamed Saber Tayob, who was gunned down while jogging early on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlalefa Mojapelo said the 51-year-old chartered accountant and associate professor was shot several times while jogging on Munnik Avenue in Polokwane.

Camera footage showed him exercising on a road verge when a white VW Polo pulled up next to him.

“Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Mahlo Mokgalong expressed shock and dismay at the passing of one of the university’s rising academics and leaders,” said university spokesperson Johannes Selepe.

“Executive dean Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, the executive team of the FML [faculty of management and law], staff and students extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends, wishing them strength during this difficult time.”