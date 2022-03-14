Nelson Mandela Metro slapped with 10th qualified audit opinion
Residents not billed for water and electricity, no proper records of property and equipment and unauthorised expenditure amounting to R1.4bn.
These are some of the reasons why the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been slapped with another qualified audit opinion by Eastern Cape auditor-general Shereen Noble. ..
