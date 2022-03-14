Livingstone patient's tale of horror

Days later, staff unaware heart attack sufferer had walked out

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Days after an elderly man walked out of Livingstone Hospital — with a drip still in his arm — staff were unaware that he was missing.



In the meantime, a motorist found the 70-year-old man, passed out on the side of the road, where he had collapsed from pure exhaustion. ..