Jeffreys Bay resident goes from cook to principal

By Herald Reporter -

A woman from the rural community of Loerieheuwel near Jeffreys Bay has progressed from being a cook at a local creche to becoming a principal, with the support of a bursary and lots of determination.



Yoliswa Mengu, 48, is part of a cohort of 40 Early Childhood Development practitioners who benefited from the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s bursary programme...