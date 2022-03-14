Jeffreys Bay resident goes from cook to principal
A woman from the rural community of Loerieheuwel near Jeffreys Bay has progressed from being a cook at a local creche to becoming a principal, with the support of a bursary and lots of determination.
Yoliswa Mengu, 48, is part of a cohort of 40 Early Childhood Development practitioners who benefited from the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s bursary programme...
