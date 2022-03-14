Duduzile Zuma throws her weight behind Bathabile Dlamini amid perjury case

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has thrown her weight behind ANC Women’s League president and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini.

This comes after Dlamini was found guilty of perjury relating to the 2017 SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payments scandal.

The former minister was found guilty by Johannesburg magistrate Betty Khumalo, who said there was sufficient proof that Dlamini gave false evidence when she testified before an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court.

Zuma-Sambudla compared Dlamini to late ANC-stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, claiming Dlamini was charged for allegedly not supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.

“We are in full support of Mama Bathabile. Amandla,” she wrote on Twitter.