Beachfront sewage spills threaten Nelson Mandela Bay ocean users

By Guy Rogers -

Nelson Mandela Bay’s beachfront is under siege from two heavy sewage spills, threatening the health of ocean users and putting the Africa Champs triathlon this weekend at risk.



The effluent is pouring out two stormwater drains — one in Summerstrand opposite Bird Rock, between Something Good and Hobie Beach, and another further north in Humewood, at Denville’s Beach opposite Bayworld...