Police bust trio allegedly linked to at least 12 North West kidnappings
Police say they have broken the back of a kidnapping ring targeting mainly hitchhikers in the North West.
National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said on Sunday the syndicate was suspected of being behind at least 12 cases in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.
“The syndicate, which has been mostly operating in the Potchefstroom, Klerksdorp, Orkney and surrounding areas, have been targeting members of the public who were hitchhiking in these areas, with their main target being mineworkers.
“The syndicate would lure unsuspecting victims from hitchhiking spots under the pretence of transporting them to their various destinations. Victims would then be robbed of their personal belongings, followed by ransom payment demands that were made to their families for their safe return,” said Mathe.
A team investigating the kidnappings traced the suspects on the R502 road linking Potchefstroom and Orkney on Friday night.
“Two foreign nationals, aged 24 and 37, were found travelling in a motor vehicle matching the description of a vehicle wanted in a case where a post office employee was kidnapped last Wednesday.”
Mathe said during a vehicle search police discovered several items belonging to a second victim who was kidnapped on Thursday.
“In this matter, a ransom demand was also made to the family of the victim. The team immediately dispatched a search party to rescue the victim who was found at a stadium in Orkney.”
Police also arrested a 57-year-old foreign national.
“At this address, police seized two other vehicles believed to have been used in the commission of other kidnapping cases, as well as 16 mobile phones believed to be belonging to victims in these cases.
“During analysis of the modus operandi used by these suspects, police have positively linked them to the kidnapping of the post office employee, who was released after the ransom payment was paid, and at least 12 other kidnapping cases where victims were robbed of their personal belongings and ransom demands made for the safe return of the victims.”
Mathe said more arrests could be expected.
The trio will appear at the Orkney magistrate's court on Monday on charges that include kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery and possession of suspect stolen goods.
Those who have fallen victim or know anyone who may have fallen victim to the syndicate in the North West can contact Col Thabo Sebatane on 071-481-2911.
TimesLIVE
