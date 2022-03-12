'We just want to get home': Family that fled Ukraine with 3 children in limbo waiting for papers to return to SA
South African Anneke Naydenov, her Ukrainian husband Arkadiy and their three children left Ukraine and crossed into Hungary on February 28
An SA citizen and her family who fled the war in Ukraine have spent 12 days in Hungary and now hope SA officials can process their papers speedily so they can return to SA soon.
“We ran from war and ran to come to our home. We just want to get home,” Anneke Naydenov said on Friday night via text message...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.